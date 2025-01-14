Calgary police search for suspects in fatal downtown assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help locating three suspects in the death of a man discovered on a sidewalk in downtown Calgary early Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called out to the 700 block of 5th Street S.W., around 5:20 a.m. when a passerby located a man who was unresponsive.

When officers arrived the man, was declared deceased.

View image in full screen Calgary police believe the victim of a fatal assault was walking along the 3rd Street S.W. CTrain platform early Sunday morning when he was robbed and fatally assaulted. Global News

Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Samuel Mulugeta of Calgary, who is believed to have been the victim of a fatal assault.

Investigators say that about an hour prior to the assault, it’s believed Mulugeta walked along the CTrain platform at 3rd Street S.W. where he crossed paths with a group of individuals who were known to him.

During a brief interaction, police believe the victim was robbed of his belongings and suffered an injury that later resulted in his death.

Investigators are calling it a targeted attack and say Mulugeta walked for several blocks before succumbing to his injuries on the sidewalk where he was later located.

They are hoping to speak to anyone who was in contact with Samuel or who knows of his whereabouts in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Police have also released photos of three suspects believed to be involved in the fatal assault.

The first suspect is described as a woman with a medium build, light-coloured hair, shaved on the sides, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, light-coloured boots and was carrying a backpack.

Calgary police have released photos of three suspects, including this woman, wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a man in downtown Calgary on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Courtesy: Calgary Police

The second suspect is described as a man who was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a bag.

Calgary police have released this photo of one of three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a man in downtown Calgary on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Courtesy: Calgary Police

The third suspect is described as a man with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, light-coloured pants, a black and white hat, black shoes and was carrying a bag.

View image in full screen Calgary police have released this photo of one of three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a man in downtown Calgary on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Courtesy: Calgary Police

Anyone with information about this incident or who knows the identities of the suspects is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 TIPS.