Crime

New Brunswick man accused of killing two men in northern Nova Scotia: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 12:52 pm
A New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in the recent deaths of two Nova Scotia men. The RCMP logo is seen during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John's, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
A New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in the recent deaths of two Nova Scotia men. The RCMP logo is seen during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
A New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in the recent deaths of two Nova Scotia men.

The RCMP in northern Nova Scotia issued a statement saying 35-year-old Ronald Albert Canuel of Bathurst, N.B., was arrested at an apartment building in Campbellton, N.B., on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say that on Dec. 19, officers in Truro, N.S., received reports about two men, ages 25 and 27, arriving at the local hospital to be treated for serious stab wounds.

Investigators say the 25-year-old died two days later after suffering from some form of medical distress at his home in Upper Onslow, N.S., while the 27-year-old died Dec. 22 at his Truro home under similar circumstances.

Police say they believe the two men had been assaulted in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner ruled the deaths homicides on Monday and a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, who is expected to appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

