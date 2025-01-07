Menu

Entertainment

More than a 3 hour tour: S.S. Minnow, a piece of TV history, still afloat in Nanaimo

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 9:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'This is BC: S.S. Mnnnow still afloat in Nanaimo'
This is BC: S.S. Mnnnow still afloat in Nanaimo
A piece of television history is still afloat in Nanaimo. The S.S. Minnow the small boat that set off for a three-hour tour and left a cast of characters stranded on Gilligan's Island, is docked on Vancouver Island. As Jay Durant tells us on This is BC, its current owner is using it to raise money for charity.
It was a painstaking process to restore the S.S. Minnow to its former glory.

“The interior’s completely new to it. The hull and sides, things like that were repaired,” said Jim Clark who is a caretaker of the vessel.

“Right from the gunnels up to build a pretty impressive, iconic machine that so many people are aware of,” added owner Ken Schely.

The vessel is one of four boats used in the Gilligan’s Island TV series that aired in the 1960s.

“That’s where this boat came in and told the backstory. It was used in all the dream scenes when they went back in time,” said Clark.

This Minnow has changed hands a few times over the years. Ken Schely bought it from a man in Parksville in 2006.

“At the very beginning when it was being exposed to be sold, I was very interested and thinking that we can use this and help our business,” said Schely.

Quality Foods on Vancouver Island used it for promotional purposes, but loaning it out to charities proved to be the best idea.

“People would raise $10,000 dollars, not just in B.C. but in Alberta and different places,” said Schely. “It actually raised $25,000 for Save The Whales in Seattle.”

A number of years ago, the late Dawn Wells — who played Mary Ann on the show — went for a ride on this S.S. Minnow.

“Obviously she was impressed by it,” said Clark.

Docked in Nanaimo, it remains a floating tribute to a part of TV history, that Schely plans to continue sharing around B.C.

“We still do charity. I still do gala events and stuff like that,” said Schely.

“We’re going to try our best to keep it rolling and do what we can for the communities on Vancouver Island where we do business.”

