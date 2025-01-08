Affordable tech upgrades to simplify your life

Send this page to someone via email

These TikTok-approved finds are more than just fun conversation starters with your friends—they’re game-changers. From essential phone accessories to clever kitchen and bathroom upgrades, these budget-friendly gadgets are the hidden gems you never knew you needed but won’t want to live without. Explore our top tech picks designed to elevate your everyday life.

3 in 1 Charger Station with LED Night Light This 3-in-1 charging station is the ultimate bedside companion, blending fast wireless charging, rich Bluetooth sound, and a calming night light. Upgrade your nightly routine with this all-in-one tech essential. $79.99 on Amazon

Coffee Mug Warmer Smart Cup Keep your coffee at the perfect sip-ready temperature with the Coffee Mug Warmer Smart Cup—a cozy must-have for any desk or kitchen. $30.99 on Amazon

Motion Sensor Soap Dispenser This automatic motion sensor soap dispenser mounts to your wall for a mess-free hand-washing experience every time. Its sleek, space-saving design keeps your counters clutter-free while adding a modern touch to your space. $34.99 on Amazon

Apple AirTag 1 Pack Never lose important items again with this handy Apple Airtag. Attach it to your keys, bag, or wallet, and enjoy peace of mind knowing you can track them effortlessly with your iPhone. $36.22 on Amazon (was $39)

Smart Switch Button Pusher Turn any ordinary appliance into a smart device with this smart switch button pusher—perfect for lights, coffee makers, or your favorite gadgets. With app control and scheduled automation, this tiny device simplifies your routine, giving you effortless control over your appliances from anywhere. $39.99 on Amazon

Outdoor Security Camera This weatherproof security camera offers AI motion detection, two-way audio, and simple installation, ensuring round-the-clock protection and peace of mind for your home. $89.99 on Amazon (was $95.99)

Phone Holder for Car Keep your phone secure and within easy reach with this sleek car phone holder, perfect for hands-free calls and navigation. Its adjustable design and sturdy grip make every drive safer and more convenient. $17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Shower Phone Holder Waterproof Whether you’re catching up on your favourite podcast or watching videos, this waterproof shower phone holder keeps your phone safe and dry while you shower. It’s the perfect addition to make your shower time more enjoyable. $21.99 on Amazon

Fast Charging Power Bank Never run out of battery on the go with this sleek fast-charging power bank. Compact yet powerful, it keeps your devices charged up quickly, ensuring you’re always connected. $33.94 on Amazon (was $39.95)

Mini Desk Vacuum This mini desk vacuum is the perfect little gadget for cleaning up crumbs, dust, and debris, keeping your workspace neat and tidy at all times. $22.97 on Amazon (was $33.77)

