Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Threat against New West courthouse forces evacuation of surrounding area

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Roads closed around New Westminster courthouse, Douglas College evacuated'
Roads closed around New Westminster courthouse, Douglas College evacuated
An evacuation is in place due to an unfolding police situation in New Westminster on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Andrew Leaver from the new Westminster police provided an update to Global News.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A section of downtown New Westminster near the courthouse was closed for hours on Tuesday as police investigated a threat.

Police said the threat was made against the courthouse around 10:30 a.m. and as a result, they evacuated the courthouse, the Douglas College campus along with homes and businesses in the area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A perimeter from Royal Ave South to Carnarvon Street between 8th Street and 6th Street was set up while police investigated.

In a statement, Douglas College said that as of 3 p.m. all classes, events and activities will resume.

Both the New Westminster Campus and Carnarvon parkades are now open.

The New Westminster Law Courts including the Supreme Court registry will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices