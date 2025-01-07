Threat against New West courthouse forces evacuation of surrounding area

Send this page to someone via email

A section of downtown New Westminster near the courthouse was closed for hours on Tuesday as police investigated a threat.

Police said the threat was made against the courthouse around 10:30 a.m. and as a result, they evacuated the courthouse, the Douglas College campus along with homes and businesses in the area.

A perimeter from Royal Ave South to Carnarvon Street between 8th Street and 6th Street was set up while police investigated.

In a statement, Douglas College said that as of 3 p.m. all classes, events and activities will resume.

Both the New Westminster Campus and Carnarvon parkades are now open.

The New Westminster Law Courts including the Supreme Court registry will be closed for the remainder of the day.