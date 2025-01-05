Quebec provincial police investigating death of senior found on snowmobile

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was found on a snowmobile in the Abitibi—Témiscamingue region of the province.
Police say they received a call at 3:30 a.m. Sunday about a man found unconscious on the vehicle in Val-Paradis, Que., about 581 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says the man collided with a guardrail and was found by passersby who attempted first aid.
Tremblay says the man appeared to have lost control of the vehicle.
The man was transported to hospital in La Sarre, Que., where he was pronounced dead.
Tremblay says the man was a local from the Val-Paradis area.
