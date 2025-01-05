Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec provincial police investigating death of senior found on snowmobile

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2025 5:26 pm
1 min read
A provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
A provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Christinne Muschi/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was found on a snowmobile in the Abitibi—Témiscamingue region of the province.

Police say they received a call at 3:30 a.m. Sunday about a man found unconscious on the vehicle in Val-Paradis, Que., about 581 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says the man collided with a guardrail and was found by passersby who attempted first aid.

Tremblay says the man appeared to have lost control of the vehicle.

Trending Now

The man was transported to hospital in La Sarre, Que., where he was pronounced dead.

Tremblay says the man was a local from the Val-Paradis area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices