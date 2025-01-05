Quebec provincial police investigating death of senior found on snowmobile

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was found on a snowmobile in the Abitibi—Témiscamingue region of the province.

Police say they received a call at 3:30 a.m. Sunday about a man found unconscious on the vehicle in Val-Paradis, Que., about 581 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says the man collided with a guardrail and was found by passersby who attempted first aid.

Tremblay says the man appeared to have lost control of the vehicle.

The man was transported to hospital in La Sarre, Que., where he was pronounced dead.

Tremblay says the man was a local from the Val-Paradis area.