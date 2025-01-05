Menu

Entertainment

Golden Globes: Pamela Anderson, Ryan Reynolds among Canadians vying for awards

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2025 9:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2025 Golden Globe nominations: Key contenders, snubs & surprises'
2025 Golden Globe nominations: Key contenders, snubs & surprises
WATCH: Morgan Hoffman breaks down the 2025 Golden Globe nominations, spotlighting top contenders, Canadian snubs, and trends to watch as the awards season officially heats up – Dec 9, 2024
Sunday evening’s Golden Globes will feature a strong Canadian presence, with British Columbia actors Pamela Anderson and Gabriel LaBelle among the first-time nominees.

Anderson is up for best actress in a dramatic film thanks to her starring turn as an aging Vegas dancer in The Last Showgirl, while LaBelle competes for best actor in a motion picture comedy for his role as a young Lorne Michaels in Saturday Night.

Meanwhile, Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is in the running for best drama film with his sci-fi sequel “Dune: Part Two” and Hamilton’s Martin Short has snagged his fourth nod for playing an embattled theatre director in Disney Plus’ “Only Murders in the Building.”

Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds and Montreal’s Shawn Levy will vie for the cinematic and box office achievement award for their Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Click to play video: 'Golden Globes 2024: Film, TV stars mingle on the red carpet'
Golden Globes 2024: Film, TV stars mingle on the red carpet
Trending Now

Canadian celebrity chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson is part of the team nominated for best TV comedy for FX’s restaurant dramedy The Bear, which leads all TV nominations with five.

Story continues below advertisement

The 82nd Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser tonight, airing live on Citytv at 8 p.m. ET.

The Selena Gomez-starring musical Emilia Perez leads all film nominees with 10.

Also among Canadian nominees is Toronto screenwriter Graham Yost, who will compete for best TV drama as the executive producer of the Apple TV Plus spy thriller series Slow Horses.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

