Golden Globes: Pamela Anderson, Ryan Reynolds among Canadians vying for awards

Sunday evening’s Golden Globes will feature a strong Canadian presence, with British Columbia actors Pamela Anderson and Gabriel LaBelle among the first-time nominees.

Anderson is up for best actress in a dramatic film thanks to her starring turn as an aging Vegas dancer in The Last Showgirl, while LaBelle competes for best actor in a motion picture comedy for his role as a young Lorne Michaels in Saturday Night.

Meanwhile, Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is in the running for best drama film with his sci-fi sequel “Dune: Part Two” and Hamilton’s Martin Short has snagged his fourth nod for playing an embattled theatre director in Disney Plus’ “Only Murders in the Building.”

Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds and Montreal’s Shawn Levy will vie for the cinematic and box office achievement award for their Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Canadian celebrity chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson is part of the team nominated for best TV comedy for FX’s restaurant dramedy The Bear, which leads all TV nominations with five.

The 82nd Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser tonight, airing live on Citytv at 8 p.m. ET.

The Selena Gomez-starring musical Emilia Perez leads all film nominees with 10.

Also among Canadian nominees is Toronto screenwriter Graham Yost, who will compete for best TV drama as the executive producer of the Apple TV Plus spy thriller series Slow Horses.