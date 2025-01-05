Top home decor deals for your space

Send this page to someone via email

Gorgeous home decor that’s on sale? Yes please! These unique finds are sure to impress any dinner party guest or in-law who steps foot in your perfectly-curated sanctuary. From beautifully crafted tables to shelf styling accents, read on to discover our current home decor faves at prices you can’t resist.

Fluted Ceramic Side Table Handcrafted from sturdy earthenware, this contemporary ceramic side table is a stand-out addition to any home. Prepare for plenty of compliments! $239.20 at West Elm (was $299)

Story continues below advertisement

Modern Abstract Area Rug Neutral enough to fit into any existing decor, this modern abstract area rug might be the missing piece to tie your whole living space together. Easy to clean and soft to the touch, it’s perfect for both kids and pets to enjoy. $69.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Arched Full Length Mirror Crafted from shatterproof glass, this premium full-length mirror was made for all your best outfit-of-the-day pictures. Thin and elegantly designed, you can lean it against a wall or mount it for a gorgeous, space-saving solution. $92.79 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Soft Velvet Knot Pillow Decorative throw pillows are a fun way to add a bit of flair to a bed, couch, or chair, and this velvet knot pillow exudes sophistication. Its unique design and plush texture make it a standout accent in any room. $34 on Amazon (was $35.78)

Story continues below advertisement

Flameless LED Candles These flameless candles are my secret to achieving a romantic and cozy ambiance at home. Child-proof and worry-free, they provide all the charm of real candles without the risk of open flames. $35.99 on Amazon (was $38.99)

Providence Marble Round 4 Piece Coaster Set These gold trim marble coasters are functional and will look elegant as ever on any coffee table. Protect your surfaces from stains in undeniable style. $50.99 at Wayfair (was $55.99)

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nordens 35.5″ Concrete Coffee Table – $699

Neevan Solid Wood Single Coffee Table – $549.99

Story continues below advertisement

Extra Thick Mattress Topper – $48.27

2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional Curl up on this dreamy curved sectional from Wayfair. With its high-density sponge cushions and sturdy solid wood frame, this stunning piece will look gorgeous in any small space or condo. $1029.99 at Wayfair (was $1199.99)

Allivia 60.4 Inch Sideboard This sideboard from Wayfair is cozy and classic, offering plenty of storage while elevating your space. With its warm wood tones, it’s sure to be the standout piece in any room or hallway. Grab it while it’s 66% off! $419.99 at Wayfair (was $1229.80)

Entryway Table with Tempered Glass Home decor enthusiasts, elevate your entryway with this sophisticated 3-tier table—a perfect showcase for your favorite books, vases, or decorative accents. With endless styling possibilities, it’s a chic addition to any space. $100.99 on Amazon (was $124.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Vanity Mirror with Lights A mirror that gives you perfect lighting and makes you feel like a celebrity? Yes, please! With three colour modes, two magnification options, and adjustable brightness, this vanity mirror is the ultimate beauty companion for flawless makeup and skincare routines. $113.39 on Amazon (was $125.99)

2-Tier 2-Drawer Bathroom Counter Organizer Have a growing makeup and skincare collection? We can’t blame you for that one. This 2-tier 2 drawer organizer provides all the storage you need and looks fabulous on any bathroom counter, perfect for both your glam-up sessions and relaxing wind-downs after a long day. $29.69 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Peel and Stick Subway Tile Backsplash These peel and stick subway tiles are perfect for getting the look without the high price tag. Easy to apply and remove, they’re a non-commitment renter-friendly way to elevate any kitchen or bathroom space. $43.56 on Amazon (was $64.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

The Art of Home: A Designer Guide to Creating an Elevated Yet Approachable Home – $49.99

White Ceramic Vase Set of 2 – $29.70

Get Naked Printed Canvas – $16.99