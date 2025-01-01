SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Quickley returns to Toronto Raptors’ lineup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2025 6:15 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley is finally back in the Toronto Raptors’ lineup as they host the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

The combo guard has only played in parts of three games for the Raptors so far this season.

Quickley was hurt in Toronto’s home opener Oct. 23 when he fell hard on his tailbone.

He returned from that injury to play on Nov. 9 and 10, but then partially tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

That caused Quickley to miss the next 22 games for the Raptors (7-26).

He averaged 15.3 points, four assists, and two rebounds in the three games he played.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

