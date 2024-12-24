Menu

Crime

3 kidnapping victims found inside Ontario home, 10 people facing charges

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan – Jan 30, 2024
Ten people are facing charges after three kidnapping victims were found inside a Brampton home during a raid, police say.

On Dec. 17, Peel Regional Police said its officers were investigating at kidnapping at a residence near Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive when they found three victims inside the house following a search.

Police said on Monday the victims were “rescued and brought to safety.” Afterwards, police found 10 other people inside the home, as well as a loaded Ruger Security 9 handgun, a Glock 17 Gen 5 handgun and ammunition.

The 10 people, who were not identified by police, were charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and various firearms offences.

They were all held for special bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

