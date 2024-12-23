Menu

Crime

Pet raccoon seized during raid of alleged drug dealer’s tent: Hamilton police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hamilton police discover hole, tunnel origins in encampment'
Hamilton police discover hole, tunnel origins in encampment
RELATED: Hamilton police discover hole, tunnel origins in encampment – Dec 12, 2024
Hamilton police say it seized a pet raccoon during a raid on a suspected drug dealer’s tent late last week.

On Friday at roughly 6 a.m., police said officers executed a search warrant on a tent in Montgomery Park, near Highway 8 and Main Street East, after receiving complaints about an individual allegedly dealing drugs and in possession of a firearm.

Police said a 36-year-old Hamilton was arrested nearby, and was reportedly in possession of a prohibited weapon. He was charged with drug and weapon-related offences.

Police said the tent was equipped with a generator, TV, and a secure safe where cash and a quantity of drugs were reportedly found.

Officers also found a raccoon roaming around the inside of the tent that was being kept as a pet, police said. City officials were contacted to take the raccoon, and the man was also charged for keeping a prohibited animal in accordance with a city by-law.

Hamilton Racoon View image in full screen
A 36-year-old Hamilton man is facing drugs and weapons charges, as well as allegedly keeping a prohibited animal after police found a pet raccoon during a raid last Friday. Hamilton police/photos
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

