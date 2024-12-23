Pet raccoon seized during raid of alleged drug dealer’s tent: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say it seized a pet raccoon during a raid on a suspected drug dealer’s tent late last week.
On Friday at roughly 6 a.m., police said officers executed a search warrant on a tent in Montgomery Park, near Highway 8 and Main Street East, after receiving complaints about an individual allegedly dealing drugs and in possession of a firearm.
Police said a 36-year-old Hamilton was arrested nearby, and was reportedly in possession of a prohibited weapon. He was charged with drug and weapon-related offences.
Get daily National news
Police said the tent was equipped with a generator, TV, and a secure safe where cash and a quantity of drugs were reportedly found.
Officers also found a raccoon roaming around the inside of the tent that was being kept as a pet, police said. City officials were contacted to take the raccoon, and the man was also charged for keeping a prohibited animal in accordance with a city by-law.
Comments