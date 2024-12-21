Sask. dog rescues call for foster families as winter settles in

Send this page to someone via email

Dog rescues across the province are calling for more foster families in an effort to give dogs in need their best shot at having happy lives.

“Fostering is really a lifeline for a dog in need,” said Bobbi Oldridge, foster director at Saskatoon Dog Rescue.

Ashley Berrns, who fosters dogs, said the need is greatest when the weather turns cold in winter. “The reality is there are so many that are outside freezing, some that don’t make it because of the cold or other reasons.”

Matthew Berrns, a foster dad to Dancer, Dasher and Vixen, added, “We got to give these little guys a fighting chance. Without fosters, like potential fosters like you guys out there, great rescues such as The Saskatoon Dog Rescue wouldn’t be able to save puppies.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saskatoon Dog rescue is a volunteer organization that helps dogs throughout the province find their forever homes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do work with some partner communities, mostly in northern Saskatchewan,” Oldridge said. “There’s a pretty big misconception about those communities themselves. They simply do not have access to vet care. When you don’t have access to vet care, it’s hard to sterilize your animals and you end up with more and more animals.”

Oldridge added that 2024 has been a challenging year. More people are returning to the office following the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic and smaller numbers are volunteering to foster dogs.

But Oldridge said fostering is a rewarding experience, especially as fosters sometimes get to see a dog’s personality for the first time.

“You are also having that experience of watching that dog come out of its shell, learn about trusting humans and learn about basics of being part of companionship in a family and experiencing love for the first time,” she said.

If you would like to apply to foster or volunteer with the Saskatoon dog rescue or any other rescues, head over to their websites and let them know.

“These little puppies need all the help that they can get,” Ashley Berrns said.