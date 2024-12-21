Menu

Video link
Headline link
Lifestyle

Heartwarming friendship blossoms at animal sanctuary south of Edmonton

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted December 21, 2024 2:00 pm
2 min read
Heartwarming friendship blossoms at animal sanctuary south of Edmonton
This story proves there are no rules when it comes to friendships. At a farm near Wetaskiwin, a cat and a pot-bellied pig have formed a heartwarming bond. Nicole Stillger introduces us to the duo.
At an animal sanctuary east of Wetaskiwin, lives a pot-bellied pig named Gordo.

The Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM) takes in surrendered and abandoned farm animals needing specialized care.

Gordo has a heart condition called endocarditis.

“He came in as a very, very small pig, very stunted in his growth, so we knew that there was some form of underlying issues with him medically,” said FARRM owner Melissa Martell.

Since he has very specific needs, Gordo has to live on his own.

“Not ideal for pot-bellied pigs, but he just shares fence lines with the others,” Martell said.

“He needs blankets and different heat requirements than the other pot-belly pigs. He needs a very low-dust environment because his heart struggles quite a bit, so any complications with his lungs or with other organs put even further strain on his heart — which for him, could cause death.”

As a result, Gordo has a heated hut filled with blankets instead of straw.

About a year ago, an unusual companionship started to blossom between Gordo and another animal there.

“I think their relationship started out, obviously, because Gordo has the best house on the property — who doesn’t want to be a part of that?” Martell said.

Jade is a feral cat who appeared at the sanctuary one day.

She started hanging out in Gordo’s lavish lodge — likely out of necessity at first, but now by choice.

“They began sharing breakfast with one another — and if you know anything about pigs, you know that they don’t share their breakfast willingly, but Gordo always makes space for her in his dishes,” Martell explained.

At any point in the day,  you can find them curled up together.

“She absolutely adores him, and she has the opportunity to go anywhere she wants — she’s not confined in any way,” Martell said.

She noted, there’s also been a noticeable shift in Jade’s temperament, becoming much less fearful of people.

“You can just see the change in her personality now that she’s been in Gordo’s life and his space,” Martell said.

“She’s a totally different cat.”

While Gordo has a good life at FARRM and is getting the best care there – his medical situation has kept him pretty isolated, so this unexpected bond is welcome.

“To see him have this relationship, have that company and have someone stick around because they love him as well – it’s heartwarming for us, and it’s a sigh of relief for us as well.”

