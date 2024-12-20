Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC transferred to Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A Pakistani man arrested in Quebec for an alleged plot to kill Jews in New York City has been transferred to a provincial detention centre in Montreal from Rimouski, Que.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, who appeared in Quebec Superior Court this morning, was transferred to the jail in the city’s east end on Thursday, but his lawyer says he hasn’t yet been able to review court documents with his client in person.

Khan, a Pakistani national living in Ontario, was arrested Sept. 4 in Ormstown, Que., allegedly on his way to carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn around Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

United States officials charged Khan with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a terrorist organization, and Canada has agreed to a request to have him extradited to stand trial.

A Superior Court judge today said the case will return to court on Jan. 17, at which point a date for Khan’s extradition hearing will be scheduled, adding that the case needs to be “dealt with expeditiously.”

Khan was previously held in Rimouski, hundreds of kilometres from Montreal, but his lawyer requested that he be transferred to the Montreal region because it was difficult to communicate remotely with his client and because Khan doesn’t speak French.