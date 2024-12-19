‘I like to work here’: Penticton high schooler inspires others to learn sign language

Everyone wants to find their purpose and Grade 12 student Lex Dalrymple is finding a sense of that with the seniors who call Cherry Park Retirement Residence home.

Dalrymple is living with deafblindness and as part of the supported work experience program through School District 67, he has been working at the retirement residence in Penticton, B.C., since September.

“I like to work here,” said Dalrymple. “I like dealing with the dirty dishes.”

Lex is accompanied by his deafblind intervenor Mary Hennig, who has been working alongside him for seven years. With Hennig as his shadow, he clears tables, washes the dishes and gets to know the residents.

Hennig says she has noticed a change in the teenager since he started.

“When we first started together, other people didn’t have much meaning for him. He saw communication with others as pointless and frustrating and now he is seeking out others to be able to communicate with them. He is teaching the residents here how to say ‘good morning’ (in sign language),” said Hennig.

Dalrymple works at Cherry Park a few times a week as part of the program that works with students to help them learn valuable life skills while on job sites.

“It empowers the students because it’s an opportunity to step outside of their comfort zone and to explore different work experiences, learn new skills, gain confidence and find their purpose,” said Cara Garnett, Supported Work Experience job coach.

Having Dalrymple come to work a few times a week has had a positive influence on many of the residents including John Anderson, who is now learning American Sign Language because of him.

“I just really love him and he’s just a great guy,” said Anderson. “I want to learn more about [Dalrymple].”

General manager of the Cherry Park Retirement Residence, Michele Coates says their first year partnering with School District 67 has been a wonderful experience for both staff and residents.

“It’s been just amazing for all of the residents. They have all been really open and now we are starting a sign language club,” said Coates.

The supported work experience has also brought out the best in Dalrymple. He’s had the chance to come out of his shell and make lasting connections with the residents.