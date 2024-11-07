Penticton Potters’ Guild puts on ceramic poppy fundraiser for veterans

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Penticton Potters’ Guild members are putting their own spin on the poppy tradition.

“It started with an idea to do a fundraiser and help the [veterans] last year, and it was so popular that we decided to do it again,” said Cathie Peeren, president of the guild.

The 40 members have come together to mould, shape and craft hundreds of these poppies that will eventually be sold for a donation to the Penticton Legion, with the minimum donation being $10 a poppy.

“As an artist, it’s all very unique and the nicest part is when you are pulling it out of the kiln when you are seeing the actual finished work,” said Kelly Firomski, Penticton Potter’s Guild member.

The ceramic poppies are meant to be a permanent reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Visual reminders keep us on track and it doesn’t allow us to forget and many of us have had parents or grandparents that we don’t want to forget,” said Peeren.

“We have our freedom today because of them and in today’s world we aren’t war-free yet so we have to remember.”

The poppies are being sold from Dragons Den Art and Softy’s Shoes & Comfort in Penticton and anyone from out of town can request a poppy with an e-mail to pentictonpottersguild@gmail.com ahead of Remembrance Day.