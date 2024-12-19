Winnipeg Jets loan 2 players to Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose are getting some reinforcements while mired in an eight-game losing streak.

A day after their last-minute loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Winnipeg Jets reassigned both defenceman Dylan Coghlan and forward Nikita Chibrikov to the AHL club.

Coghlan was placed on waivers on Wednesday, but was not claimed. He was a healthy scratch for all but one game with the Jets this season. Coghlan appeared in 61 AHL games last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 26-year-old has also made previous NHL stops with the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. He’s played in 107 NHL games and another 192 AHL contests over seven pro seasons.

Chibrikov is headed back to the AHL club where he still leads the Moose in scoring. He notched two goals and added one assist in four games with the Jets since getting recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

Both players should be in the lineup when the Moose host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday and Sunday at the Canada Life Centre to enter the holiday break.