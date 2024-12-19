Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets loan 2 players to Manitoba Moose

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) checks Edmonton Oilers' James Hamblin (57) during first period NHL preseason action in Edmonton on Sunday September 24, 2023. The Winnipeg Jets have some huge holes to fill on both offence and defence this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) checks Edmonton Oilers' James Hamblin (57) during first period NHL preseason action in Edmonton on Sunday September 24, 2023. The Winnipeg Jets have some huge holes to fill on both offence and defence this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Manitoba Moose are getting some reinforcements while mired in an eight-game losing streak.

A day after their last-minute loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Winnipeg Jets reassigned both defenceman Dylan Coghlan and forward Nikita Chibrikov to the AHL club.

Coghlan was placed on waivers on Wednesday, but was not claimed. He was a healthy scratch for all but one game with the Jets this season. Coghlan appeared in 61 AHL games last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 26-year-old has also made previous NHL stops with the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. He’s played in 107 NHL games and another 192 AHL contests over seven pro seasons.

Chibrikov is headed back to the AHL club where he still leads the Moose in scoring. He notched two goals and added one assist in four games with the Jets since getting recalled.

Both players should be in the lineup when the Moose host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday and Sunday at the Canada Life Centre to enter the holiday break.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

