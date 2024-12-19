Marcus Laraque, son of former Oilers enforcer, fights to carve his own path on the ice

Send this page to someone via email

At six foot four, Marcus Laraque is already a physically imposing hockey player at just 15 years old and the same height that his father — Georges Laraque — was when he spent 12 years as a National Hockey League player.

“I feel like being physical,” Marcus Laraque said of leveraging his genetically inherited size on the ice. “(It) can really change the flow of the game, which is really good.”

This past summer, Marcus Laraque inched closer to following his dream of playing in the NHL like his dad when he was selected 79th overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. This season, Marcus Laraque is playing with HC Edmonton’s U-18 club in the Junior Prospects Hockey League.

Despite facing many older opponents in that league, he leads the JPHL in scoring so far this season with 12 goals and 20 assists in 19 games.

While known more for intimidating opponents and standing up for his teammates, Georges Laraque scored 53 goals in 695 NHL games in a career that saw him become a fan favourite in Edmonton during his eight seasons with the Oilers.

“He could score a goal the odd time,” Marcus Laraque said of his father. “I like to put the puck in the net as well.

“We play pretty similar — just getting pucks in deep and playing hard.”

Shawn Belle is the head coach of Marcus Laraque’s hockey team and is friends with his father.

“This is not to knock Georges, but his (Marcus) hands are so much better than Georges, especially in tight,” he said. “And he can make these quick little slip plays.”

Belle played parts of four seasons in the NHL during his playing career. He briefly played for the Oilers and also briefly played for the Montreal Canadiens, the same club Georges Laraque played on in his final season as an NHL player.

“Me and my dad trust him so much,” Marcus Laraque said of Belle. “He helps me on and off the ice so much.

“It’s cool when you have a coach that you know wants you to get better.”

Belle also suggested the family connection has helped him as he helps the younger Laraque develop as a player.

“There’s a comfort there,” he acknowledged.

Georges Laraque said whatever path his son follows in life, he will support him.

“He has so much passion for the game — it’s amazing,” he said. “I’ve never put any pressure on him. He always wanted to play and is having so much fun.

"I'm proud of whatever he does."

“Before and after every game, he is giving me tips,” Marcus Laraque said of his dad.

“He’s telling me what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing right. And after every game he helps me so much.”

Georges Laraque said while he helps his son how he can as he pursues a career in hockey, Marcus Laraque already has his own identity as a player.

“I see him as more of a power forward, not a guy like me that’s going to mostly just be fighting,” he said.

When the Thunderbirds drafted Marcus Laraque in June, the WHL club issued a news release articulating what they see in him and said team personnel took noted of the young player’s ability to “steadily improve his game all year.”

“He’s a big body who plays well in the hard areas, has really good hands so he can make plays and has a good understanding of the game,” said Craig Goebel, the Thunderbirds’ director of player personnel.

“We’re thrilled to add Marcus to our group.”

“I just hope that I keep it going, keep plugging away,” Marcus Laraque said of his approach to this season. “(I don’t) think too much about stats and just play my game.”

–with files from Slav Kornik, Global News