Mysterious death of woman found injured on Calgary pathway ruled a homicide

Calgary Police have announced, based on new evidence, the death of 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki, who was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found on the Nose Creek Pathway in the early morning of December 9, 2024, has been ruled a homicide.

“Tips from the public have been instrumental in helping us progress this investigation and find answers for Jelisa’s family,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

However, “this investigation is far from over and we have identified a new time frame that we are specifically looking for information and video from,” added Gregson.

Police now believe her death was the result of a fatal altercation that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

They are also making a new public plea for help investigating the case.

Calgary Police say the death of 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki of Calgary who was discovered, badly injured, along the Nose Creek pathway on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 and died later in hospital, has now been ruled a homicide. Photo supplied by Calgary Police

“If you’ve reviewed your CCTV or dashcam footage and don’t see anything overtly suspicious, we’re still interested in having a look at it,” said Gregson. ” Even things that seem insignificant can have tremendous value to an investigation.”

Officers were initially called out around 4 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 to the Nose Creek Pathway in the area of 11 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.

The Calgary Police homicide team is issuing another plea for information from the public in the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki, who was rushed to hospital and later died after she was found lying along the Nose Creek Pathway near near 11 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. in the early hours of Dec. 9, 2024. Supplied by Calgary Police

Maschki was rushed to hospital and the CPS homicide team was called in to help with the investigation.

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), police announced she had succumbed to her injuries.

Following an autopsy, police said the cause of her death was listed as ‘undetermined’ and it was unknown whether Maschki was the victim of an assault or a tragic accident.

Saying police had “very little evidence,” Gregson said investigators were “relying on the public to help put the pieces together” and he issued a public plea for anyone who may have information on Maschki’s whereabouts in the hours and days before her death to give them a call.

View image in full screen Calgary Police have issued a new photo of Jelisa Maschki as a youth in hopes it may help generate information from the public in the investigation into her death. Maschki was 23-years-old when police say she died as a result of a fatal altercation that took place before she was found in medical distress on Calgary’s Nose Creek Pathway on Monday Dec. 9, 2024. Photo provided by Calgary Police

Investigators have released a new photo of the victim as a youth that was provided to investigators by her family.

They are also asking anyone who believes they may have information, video or dashcam footage that may be of interest to investigators to give police a call at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

