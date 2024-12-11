Calgary police identify victim in fatal Nose Creek Pathway assault

Calgary Police are issuing another plea for public help locating the suspect or suspects responsible for the fatal assault of a woman in northeast Calgary on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Police have now identified the victim as 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki of Calgary.
She was taken to hospital shortly after 4 a.m. in life-threatening condition and Calgary police announced on Wednesday that she had succumbed to her injuries.
Police say officers initially responded to calls of a woman in distress after a passerby discovered Maschki along the Nose Creek Pathway near 11 Street and 32 Avenue N.E.
On Tuesday, they revealed she had been the victim of a serious assault, and the Calgary police homicide unit had been called in to investigate.
Investigators also released a photo of her, taken the day prior to the assault, in hopes someone may have had contact with her in the hours prior to the assault, or may have information leading to the identification of the suspect or suspects.
“We still have many questions surrounding Jelisa’s activity leading up to her discovery,” says Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.
“We are hoping to gain answers following the autopsy, which may shed some light on the injuries she sustained and what caused her death.”
The autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
Police continue to ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of Monday, or anyone who had recent contact with the victim to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 Tips.
