Calgary Police homicide unit investigating serious assault of woman on pathway

Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person or persons responsible for a serious assault that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition in the early hours of Monday.

Police have released CCTV photos of the victim and a map showing where the assault took place on Dec, 9. 2024, in hopes someone may have information leading to the identity of the suspect or suspects.

The CCTV photo of the victim is from Dec. 8, the day prior to the assault.

Calgary Police are investigating the serious assault of a woman that took place around 4 a.m. on Monday along the Nose Creek pathway, near the 1100 block of 32 Avenue N.E. Supplied by Calgary Police

Officers were called to the Nose Creek pathway near 32 Avenue N.E. and Deerfoot Trail around 4 a.m. after a passerby discovered a woman believed to be in medical distress.

She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition where she remains on life support.

Police say evidence gathered so far leads them to believe the woman was assaulted, and given the seriousness of her injuries, the CPS homicide team has been called in to investigate.

“We are looking for anyone who the victim had contact with prior to this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

“Any piece of information big or small may have a significant impact on this investigation.”

Shortly after arriving on scene Monday morning, CPS officers could be seen blocking off areas of the Nose Creek parkway and said they were working to determine if the areas were related to the woman’s discovery.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of Monday, Dec. 9, or anyone who believes they may have had contact with the victim to give them a call at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 TIPS from the app store.