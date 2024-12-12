Many questions, few answers after autopsy on woman found hurt on Calgary path: Detectives

An autopsy on the body of a woman who died in hospital after being found on the Nose Creek pathway early Monday morning has failed to determine her cause of death, Calgary police said in an update on Thursday.

Officers responded the area near 11 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. around 4 a.m. on Dec. 9, after a woman was found in medical distress.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died of her injuries a few days later.

View image in full screen Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police homicide unit provided an update on Thursday on the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki who was discovered along the Nose Creek pathway early Monday morning and died later in hospital from her injuries. Global News

On Tuesday, police said she appeared to have been the victim of an assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police released a photo of her, taken from a home security camera, in hopes someone may have information about her whereabouts in the hours or days before she was found.

Calgary Police continue to ask the public for help determining the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki in the hours before she was found seriously injured along the Nose Creek Pathway around 4 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. She’s seen here in a CCTV photo taken the day before as she left home. Photo supplied by Calgary Police

Following her death, the woman was identified as 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki of Calgary.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An autopsy was done Thursday morning but the medical examiner was not able to immediately determine how Maschki died, police said.

Asked about the nature of her injuries, Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit said, “the injuries are isolated to one sole injury, which is making us scratch our heads.”

Gregson described them as “significant enough that they caused her death, but there’s not multiple injuries that would lead us to determine that a serious assault occurred, so that’s one of the odd parts of this investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is no indication Maschki was the victim of a targeted attack.

1:08 Woman found seriously injured along Calgary pathway dies

Asked if there is any reason for other people who live in the area or use the pathway to be concerned for their safety, Gregson said, “there’s still too many questions that we can’t answer, which makes it difficult to answer that question.”

“We know she left her home at about 7 p.m. the night before, so that’s the big question we have,” said Gregson.

“What was she doing at that time, from the time she left until the time she was discovered. She was gone for a long time, so she could’ve been coming from or going to any sort of location.”

View image in full screen Calgary Police say an autopsy conducted on the body of a woman who died in hospital after being found along the Nose Creek pathway early Monday morning, has classified her death as ‘undetermined’. Global News

Police say Maschki was alone when she left home the night before she was found.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve spoken with people that she was living with, but she didn’t leave with anybody that night,” added Gregson.

“I think it’s very important that we determine anybody that she may have been with on Sunday night, leading into Monday morning. Those are the people we’d like to speak with. There is the unknown; who has she been associating with that we don’t know, or friends of her’s who might be able to fill in some gaps.

“We’re not ruling anything out right now.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're not ruling anything out right now."

Police continue to ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity along the Nose Creek Pathway in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 9, or anyone who had recent contact with the victim to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 TIPS from the app store.