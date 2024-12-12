Many questions, few answers after autopsy on woman found hurt on Calgary path: Detectives

An autopsy on the body of a woman who died in hospital after being found on the Nose Creek pathway early Monday morning has failed to determine her cause of death, Calgary police said in an update on Thursday.
Officers responded the area near 11 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. around 4 a.m. on Dec. 9, after a woman was found in medical distress.
She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died of her injuries a few days later.
On Tuesday, police said she appeared to have been the victim of an assault.
Police released a photo of her, taken from a home security camera, in hopes someone may have information about her whereabouts in the hours or days before she was found.
Following her death, the woman was identified as 23-year-old Jelisa Maschki of Calgary.
An autopsy was done Thursday morning but the medical examiner was not able to immediately determine how Maschki died, police said.
Asked about the nature of her injuries, Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit said, “the injuries are isolated to one sole injury, which is making us scratch our heads.”
Gregson described them as “significant enough that they caused her death, but there’s not multiple injuries that would lead us to determine that a serious assault occurred, so that’s one of the odd parts of this investigation.”
Police say there is no indication Maschki was the victim of a targeted attack.
Asked if there is any reason for other people who live in the area or use the pathway to be concerned for their safety, Gregson said, “there’s still too many questions that we can’t answer, which makes it difficult to answer that question.”
“We know she left her home at about 7 p.m. the night before, so that’s the big question we have,” said Gregson.
“What was she doing at that time, from the time she left until the time she was discovered. She was gone for a long time, so she could’ve been coming from or going to any sort of location.”
Police say Maschki was alone when she left home the night before she was found.
“We’ve spoken with people that she was living with, but she didn’t leave with anybody that night,” added Gregson.
“I think it’s very important that we determine anybody that she may have been with on Sunday night, leading into Monday morning. Those are the people we’d like to speak with. There is the unknown; who has she been associating with that we don’t know, or friends of her’s who might be able to fill in some gaps.
“We’re not ruling anything out right now.”
Police continue to ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity along the Nose Creek Pathway in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 9, or anyone who had recent contact with the victim to call them at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 TIPS from the app store.
