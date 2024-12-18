Alzheimer Society short of financial goal ahead of fundraising deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington is in need of donations.

This time of year is the organization’s largest push for fundraising.

Executive director Michelle Martin said the funds raised will go to support front-line service delivery.

“Normally in December we bring in close to $100,000, which sounds like a lot, and it is,” Martin said.

Right now, the organization is $35,000 short of its fundraising goal. In addition to supporting front-line service delivery, she says the funds will support educational and recreational programs, among other services.

It’s been challenging due to the month-long Canada Post strike, but Martin is hopeful donations will pick up as workers were back on the job on Tuesday. She said donations made either online, by phone or in person have been a big help during the strike.

“Thank goodness we have a very strong and reliable online donation system, so that’s been really helpful for folks,” she said.

She said people were also able to call in their donations and those were processed electronically.

She said her fingers are crossed that the organization can reach its goal. If the local chapter is unable to achieve its financial goal, Martin said they might have to cut back on services.

And while the organization continues to collect donations, she said it’s also important to include loved ones living with the disease in your holiday gatherings.

Martin said there are several activities to do, but it starts with a little bit of planning.

She said you can start by keeping your gatherings small. But, if you’re having a larger gathering, it’s really important to have a quiet place like a separate bedroom or an office and have some activities ready for them to do.

Martin said it’s also imperative to stick to a routine.

“Going out of routine is very disruptive for someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, and by sticking to these plans, things you can do ahead of time, it can really make for a successful visit,” she said.

Other ideas include video calls and even having guests wear name tags at larger gatherings to reduce stress for the individual living with the disease.

Donations are being accepted by mail, online, by phone or in person. Martin added that donors will receive a 2024 tax receipt as long as their mail donations are stamped before Dec. 31.

The deadline to donate is on New Year’s Eve.

To donate, go to the Alzheimer Society’s website, phone its main office in Kitchener, Ont., or visit in person at 831 Frederick St.