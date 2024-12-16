Border security will get $1.3-billion boost but few details so far

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is promising to spend $1.3 billion over six years to beef up Canada’s border security but still won’t say exactly how that money will be spent.

The figures are part of the government’s fall economic statement which was tabled in the House of Commons this afternoon in Ottawa.

The urgency to shore up the border comes amid a threat from president-elect Donald Trump to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports if Canada doesn’t address the perception that migrants and fentanyl are flooding into the United States from the North.

0:34 Chrystia Freeland announces resignation hours before fall economic update

The economic update promises to provide $81 million for various border security measures before the end of March before tripling that spending annually by 2027.

Story continues below advertisement

The funds will be shared by multiple departments including Public Safety, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment and the RCMP.

The government provided no specifics of the plan today but has previously promised to expand the number of people, helicopters and drones assigned to monitor the border.