Environment

Golden Ears Park remains closed nearly 2 months after powerful storm

By Simon Little & Angela Jung Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 7:52 pm
2 min read
Golden Ears Park closed due to atmospheric river damage
WATCH: Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge is closed until further notice due to the recent atmospheric river event. Park operator "Alouette Parks" says the storm caused significant damage to park roads, trails and the road – Oct 31, 2024
One of B.C.’s most popular provincial parks remains closed nearly two months after it was hammered by a powerful storm.

The atmospheric river that struck B.C.’s South Coast in mid-October claimed four lives and led to extensive damage on the North Shore, the Tri-Cities and in Golden Ears Provincial Park near Maple Ridge.

“It’s not the first time we have had areas damaged due to weather conditions, but it’s more extreme now,” said Ron Paley, a Maple Ridge resident and avid hiker who is still accessing the park.

“The damage to the park is substantial.”

Paley said a number of trails in the park sustained heavy damage, while rushing waters took out sections of road, including the main road to Alouette Lake.

B.C.’s atmospheric river caused $110M in insured damage

“Most of that water and debris came over the top and it was amazing how it carved out sections of the road and continued on the other side on the Alouette Valley trail,” he said.

“There’s some other repairs on trails that took a lot of damage which will take some time to be repaired. Most of that is done by helicopter.”

The Ministry of Environment says it is still conducting assessments in the area, and there is no timeline for the park to reopen.

Paley said anyone venturing into the backcountry should ensure they have a plan and know what they are doing.

“People just have to respect when they’re out there, especially now, is go prepared, I have enough gear on me to last me two or three days, even if it’s a two-hour hike,” he said.

“When weather changes happen, and I’ve been in it all of a sudden, you’re in a cell where there’s lightning and driving rain. You have to be prepared.”

The Environment Ministry says the first area likely to be reopened is the Alouette Lake South Beach and boat launch.

Campsites remain closed and reservations are delayed until further notice.

