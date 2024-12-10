Hamilton police close ‘the shack’, days after hit on ‘open air drug market’

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have shut down a discreet drug operation on a secluded trail, uncovering a stash of drugs, weapons and ammunition.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, police say officers raided a makeshift structure nicknamed “The Shack”, along the CP Rail line, near Lincoln and Barton streets. According to Hamilton police, the location was allegedly used for storing and selling drugs and weapons.

Two men were arrested at the scene, while police say a dog found was taken away by animal control.

Inside the structure, police allege officers found 12.3 grams of fentanyl, 7.8 grams of methamphetamine, 39 rounds of ammunition, 22 shotgun rounds, a replica firearm and a can of bear spray.

Police say one of the accused faces nine charges, including drug trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms and obstructing a peace officer. No details on charges were released about the second person arrested.

Police say the raid on “The Shack” is part of a broader effort to dismantle drug trafficking networks across Hamilton.

Most recently, police say they shut down an open-air drug market near King Street and East Avenue, which had been operating for the past five years.

That operation led to 57 arrests and 103 charges. Police described the market as a “business-like operation”, involving roles such as lookouts, runners and shift changes.

Police also say they seized over $51,000 in cash and arrested its alleged leader, Vincent Asanti.

“These markets have an impact on the surrounding community, fostering feelings of insecurity, increasing the risk of crime and deterring businesses and residents from fully engaging with the area,” Hamilton police Insp. Jim Callender said in a news release last Thursday.

“It’s a tragic cycle where people exploit and capitalize on the struggles of those battling addiction,” he added.