‘Open air drug market’ operating in Ontario city shut down by police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police have shut down an open air drug market, and arrested 57 people that investigators allege have preyed on the vulnerable for several years.

Over the course of its investigation, police said 57 people were arrested and 103 charges were laid, adding 11 of those suspects were rearrested at least once, and three of the 11 were arrested three times.

The market, which had been operating near King Street and East Avenue, has been the subject of numerous community complaints for more than five years.

Police allege it was a sophisticated operation that preyed on multiple vulnerable people, adding it appeared to be run like a business with multiple roles and shift changes. Roles included look outs, runners and drug traffickers.

“These markets have an impact on the surrounding community, fostering feelings of insecurity, increasing the risk of crime and deterring businesses and residents from fully engaging with the area,” Hamilton Police Insp. Jim Callender said in a news release Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“By addressing these issues, we aim to restore safety and rebuild trust in the affected neighbourhoods.”

0:41 $8M worth of illegal guns, drugs seized during Project Moffatt in Ontario

Many of these activities took place in a nearby local park and across the street from an elementary school, police said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

To make the area less attractive for drug activities, police say the City of Hamilton worked to remove fencing that provided cover. The city installed new fencing to restrict access, and enhanced lighting to improve visibility.

Police believe there was indications that those involved worked within current legislation to ensure everyone carried small amounts of drugs so they would not be held in custody if they were caught.

Police allege the operation was run by Vincent Asanti, who was arrested for cocaine possession and proceeds over $5,000. A total of $51,351.90 was allegedly seized from Asanti’s residences and vehicle, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout the investigation, officers seized a total of 45 grams of crack cocaine, 116 grams of cannabis, 81 grams of methamphetamine, and 118 grams of fentanyl.

“During this operation, we confiscated over $12,000 dollars in coins, highlighting just how significant this issue is on our community,” Callender said.

“We’ve seen individuals panhandling, only to immediately purchase drugs with the money they collect. It’s a tragic cycle where people exploit and capitalize on the struggles of those battling addiction.”