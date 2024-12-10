A look inside Nova Scoctia’s first transitional health centre

Send this page to someone via email

In a first for the province, Nova Scotia Health and Shannex have partnered to create the first standalone transitional health centre — located in the community of Bedford.

The aim is to use the facility to get patients out of hospital sooner, and set them up for success for returning home.

“Three and a half years ago, which seems like yesterday, the health leadership team, of which I am a member, asked our colleagues, our team of physicians and care-givers and Nova Scotians, to dare to think differently about how we deliver care in this province,” said Nova Scotia Health’s interim president and CEO, Karen Oldfield.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“And this facility, is a great example of how we can achieve just that.”

When fully operational, the facility will care for 178 patients who will receive specialized care from nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and nurse practitioners.

Story continues below advertisement

“(The centre) has been purposely designed to support patients getting appropriate rest, sleep, engagement, mobility, nutrition and access to functional rehab that they need to maintain as much of their independence as possible,” said Christy Bussey, medical executive director of NSH’s central zone.

Media were given a tour of the facility this week.

For more on this story, watch the video above.