UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Police arrest ‘strong person of interest’

Police on Monday arrested “a strong person of interest” who was found in Pennsylvania with a firearm they said is “consistent” with the one used in last week’s killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, officials announced after an intense days-long manhunt for the shooter.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters Luigi Mangione, 26, was taken into custody by police in Altoona, Pa., about 233 miles (375 km) west of New York City, earlier Monday. She said Mangione was recognized by an employee of a local McDonald’s who then called local police.

Mangione was found with multiple false identification cards and a firearm and a suppressor, another name for a silencer, that Tisch said matches the one police believe was used in the fatal shooting. She added one of the ID cards matched the ID used by the suspect to check into a hostel in Manhattan before the shooting.

Officials credited the wide distribution of surveillance images of a person of interest sought in the shooting that led to Mangione’s arrest.

“How did we do it? Good old-fashioned police work,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

“We sent (the photos) across the country, and someone, a McDonald’s employee, did something we ask every American to do: if you see something, say something — but most importantly, do something. And they did.”

Thompson, 50, was killed last Wednesday in what police said was a “brazen, targeted” attack as he walked alone to the Hilton from a nearby hotel, where UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference, police said.

The shooter appeared to be “lying in wait for several minutes” before approaching the executive from behind and opening fire, according to police. He used a 9 mm pistol that police said resembled the guns farmers use to put down animals without causing a loud noise.

“Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” a UnitedHealth Group spokesperson told Global News in a statement.

“We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn.”

What we know about Luigi Mangione

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Monday that “a ghost gun capable of firing a 9 mm round” was found on Mangione. He said the gun may have been created with a 3D printer.

Tisch said police who arrested Mangione also recovered a three-page handwritten document “that speaks to both (his) motivation and mindset.”

Kenny said based on the document, police believe Mangione had “some ill will toward corporate America,” but did not provide further details on whether UnitedHealthcare or health insurers were specifically mentioned.

Ammunition found near Thompson’s body bore the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose,” mimicking a phrase used by insurance industry critics, U.S. media reported last week citing law enforcement sources.

Kenny said Mangione was born and raised in Maryland with ties to San Francisco, and his last known address was in Honolulu, Hawaii. He had no prior arrest history in New York, and may have attended college in Pennsylvania.

Mangione was “sitting there eating” in the McDonald’s when the employee identified him, Kenny added.

Authorities will work to extradite Mangione from Pennsylvania, where he’s facing local charges for the firearm and false IDs found on him, to potentially face charges related to Thompson’s killing, Kenny said.

He said investigators don’t believe anyone helped Mangione in either tracking Thompson’s movements before the shooting or his alleged escape from New York City afterwards, but that the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re not stopping today,” Kenny said.

Days-long manhunt

In the days since the shooting, police turned to the public for help by releasing a collection of photos and video — including footage of the attack, as well as images of an individual described by NYPD as a person of interest at a Starbucks beforehand.

Photos taken in the lobby of a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side showed the person police called a suspect in the investigation grinning after removing his mask, police said.

On Friday, police found a backpack in the park that they say the killer discarded as he fled from the crime scene to an uptown bus station, where they believe he left the city on a bus.

On Monday, before reports of Mangione’s arrest emerged, K-9 units sniffed leaf-covered planters between walking paths in Central Park near where police found the shooter’s backpack. Farther along the path that police suspect he took through the park after the shooting, scuba divers geared up and started searching a pond for the third straight day.

Retracing the gunman’s steps using surveillance video, investigators say the shooter fled into Central Park on a bicycle, emerged from the park without his backpack and then ditched the bicycle.

He then walked a couple blocks and got into a taxi, arriving at at the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, which is near the northern tip of Manhattan and offers commuter service to New Jersey and Greyhound routes to Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, police officials said last week.

The FBI announced late Friday that it was offering a US$50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, adding to a reward of up to US$10,000 that the NYPD has offered. Police say they believe the shooter acted alone.

Late Saturday, police released two additional photos of a person of interest that appeared to be from a camera mounted inside a taxi. The first shows him outside the vehicle and the second shows him looking through the partition between the back seat and the front of the cab. In both, his face is partially obscured by a blue mask.

Through the park search, the NYPD has taken steps to minimize disruption to visitors, leading to an odd juxtaposition of joggers, tourists and an active crime scene.

On Monday, a small section of Central Park was cordoned off with blue and white police tape, giving divers an area to change and get in the water.

At one point, a group of about 30 French-speaking tourists followed a guide down a path, but they couldn’t go any further because of the police tape. Before turning back, many of them whipped out their phones to snap a photo of the divers.

—with files from the Associated Press and Reuters