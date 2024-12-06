Charges laid against man shot by Vancouver police after alleged violent carjacking

A man who was shot by Vancouver police after an alleged violent carjacking has been criminally charged.
Vancouver police say the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 1.
Police say a security guard called 911 to report that a man armed with a knife and a broken glass bottle had stolen his car near Prior Street and Milross Avenue.
Officers located the stolen BMW near Slocan Street and East 23rd Avenue. Police shot the suspect and took him into custody.
On Friday, police said Sebastien Boire, 34, was charged with one count each of robbery, uttering threats and theft of a motor vehicle.
The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, is reviewing the actions of police.
