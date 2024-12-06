Charges laid against man shot by Vancouver police after alleged violent carjacking

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man who was shot by Vancouver police after an alleged violent carjacking has been criminally charged.

Vancouver police say the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Police say a security guard called 911 to report that a man armed with a knife and a broken glass bottle had stolen his car near Prior Street and Milross Avenue.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers located the stolen BMW near Slocan Street and East 23rd Avenue. Police shot the suspect and took him into custody.

On Friday, police said Sebastien Boire, 34, was charged with one count each of robbery, uttering threats and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, is reviewing the actions of police.