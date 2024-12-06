Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid against man shot by Vancouver police after alleged violent carjacking

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 4:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect in custody after Vancouver carjacking led to police involved shooting'
Suspect in custody after Vancouver carjacking led to police involved shooting
A suspect in an alleged carjacking that spanned much of East Vancouver in the early hours of Sunday morning, is in custody. It ended with police shooting him in a residential neighbourhood. But as Angela Jung reports, there are key parts of the case that remain unresolved, including the suspect's identity.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who was shot by Vancouver police after an alleged violent carjacking has been criminally charged.

Vancouver police say the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Police say a security guard called 911 to report that a man armed with a knife and a broken glass bottle had stolen his car near Prior Street and Milross Avenue.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers located the stolen BMW near Slocan Street and East 23rd Avenue. Police shot the suspect and took him into custody.

Trending Now

On Friday, police said Sebastien Boire, 34, was charged with one count each of robbery, uttering threats and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, is reviewing the actions of police.

 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices