Calgary gas leak forces evacuation of homes, other residents told to be ready to leave

Send this page to someone via email

Some homeowners in the southeast Calgary community of Sundance got a rude awakening early Friday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department says emergency crews were called out to investigate reports of a possible gas leak around 5 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2024.

View image in full screen ATCO says 10 homes were evacuated after a natural gas leak was discovered in the area around Sun Valley Drive southeast early Friday morning. Global News

A spokesperson for ATCO, the natural gas supplier in the area, said there were reports of a gas odour around Sun Valley Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Ten homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure while some other residents of the area say told Global News they were told to be ready to evacuate if needed.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One resident who spoke to Global News described the response by emergency crews as “extremely helpful” and she was “very impressed.”

Several roads in the area were also blocked off and transit buses were brought in to help keep residents warm.

No gas was detected in any of the homes, but a CFD spokesperson said gas was detected coming from an underground source that supplied up to 170 homes and the gas was surfacing through electrical boxes and fence posts in the area.

View image in full screen The Calgary Fire Department says natural gas was discovered coming from an underground leak and surfacing through electrical boxes and fence posts in the southeast community of Sundance early Friday morning. Global News

About five hours after the initial call, ATCO said the leak, described as ‘a minor issue’, had been fixed and residents were allowed to return to their evacuated homes.

Story continues below advertisement

The evacuations come just over two weeks after a gas leak in the nearby southeast community of Mahogany caused a spectacular explosion and fire in a townhouse that was under construction.