Calgary gas leak forces evacuation of homes, other residents told to be ready to leave

Some homeowners in the southeast Calgary community of Sundance got a rude awakening early Friday morning.
The Calgary Fire Department says emergency crews were called out to investigate reports of a possible gas leak around 5 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2024.
A spokesperson for ATCO, the natural gas supplier in the area, said there were reports of a gas odour around Sun Valley Drive.
Ten homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure while some other residents of the area say told Global News they were told to be ready to evacuate if needed.
Get weekly health news
One resident who spoke to Global News described the response by emergency crews as “extremely helpful” and she was “very impressed.”
Several roads in the area were also blocked off and transit buses were brought in to help keep residents warm.
No gas was detected in any of the homes, but a CFD spokesperson said gas was detected coming from an underground source that supplied up to 170 homes and the gas was surfacing through electrical boxes and fence posts in the area.
About five hours after the initial call, ATCO said the leak, described as ‘a minor issue’, had been fixed and residents were allowed to return to their evacuated homes.
The evacuations come just over two weeks after a gas leak in the nearby southeast community of Mahogany caused a spectacular explosion and fire in a townhouse that was under construction.
Comments