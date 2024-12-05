Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Make Happy Tummies campaign launches in January 2025

By Staff Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 7:35 pm
1 min read
The goal is to make sure no child goes to school hungry and that they are set up for success to learn. View image in full screen
The goal is to make sure no child goes to school hungry and that they are set up for success to learn. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

When children go hungry it can affect their mood, their growth but also their ability to learn.

The Toonies for Tummies campaign will return in January 2025 under a new name – Make Happy Tummies.

In addition, the Breakfast Voucher program, which allows student nutrition programs to access healthy products at significant savings, will now be known as the “Make Happy Tummies Voucher Program”.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The goal is to make sure every child is well-nourished and ready to learn and that no child goes to school hungry.

The Grocery Foundation helps fund over 3,000 student nutrition programs across Western Canada, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. It’s estimated two million children are now at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. That’s one in three Canadian children.

Click to play video: 'Toonies for Tummies: Fueling kids for success'
Toonies for Tummies: Fueling kids for success
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices