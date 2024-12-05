Make Happy Tummies campaign launches in January 2025

Send this page to someone via email

When children go hungry it can affect their mood, their growth but also their ability to learn.

The Toonies for Tummies campaign will return in January 2025 under a new name – Make Happy Tummies.

In addition, the Breakfast Voucher program, which allows student nutrition programs to access healthy products at significant savings, will now be known as the “Make Happy Tummies Voucher Program”.

The goal is to make sure every child is well-nourished and ready to learn and that no child goes to school hungry.

The Grocery Foundation helps fund over 3,000 student nutrition programs across Western Canada, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. It’s estimated two million children are now at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. That’s one in three Canadian children.