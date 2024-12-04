4 men facing charges after 25 vehicles broken into in Ontario town

Send this page to someone via email

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have arrested four men and laid multiple charges following a series of break-ins that targeted 25 cars in Oakville, Ont.

The incidents occurred overnight on Nov. 24 in neighborhoods around Rosehill Drive and Shady Glen Road. According to police, suspects gained entry into the parked vehicles in residential driveways, and on streets by smashing windows.

Investigators identified 25 vehicles that had been broken into, with personal items such as cash, debit cards and credit cards reported stolen.

A white Honda Civic sedan was seen by residents in the area at the time of the thefts. According to the report, the stolen cards were later used to make purchases at various locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

The following week on Dec. 1, officers responded to a report of a vehicle being broken into at approximately 1:37 a.m. A white Honda Civic sedan, suspected of being connected to the earlier break-ins, was spotted fleeing the area.

Officers tracked down the vehicle and arrested four males, all from Brampton.

Police stated that three of the individuals arrested were connected to the Nov. 24, car break-and-enters and thefts and have each been charged with multiple counts of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and fraud under $5,000, plus unauthorized use of a credit card.

Police also specified that they were in Canada on student visas.

In light of the recent uptick in auto thefts, HRPS is urging the public to be extra cautious with their vehicles and personal belongings. They are urging residents to ensure vehicles are locked and secure personal belongings away from view as it may “tempt thieves.”