‘No one is safe’: Ontario residents see spike in home break-ins by trails, green spaces

Residents in Oakville, Ont. are on high alert as break-ins targeting homes backing onto green spaces and trail systems have surged since October.

For Maqsood Soomro, whose home borders a green space, the break ins have been an ongoing horror. His property has been targeted three times, with the most recent incident involving an attempt to steal his car, despite having a mobilizer installed.

“They think they can get away with it,” Soomro said. “My family is very uncomfortable now, I’m sure it will happen again.”

Soomro expressed frustration over the recent increase in break-ins, questioning if enough is being done to tackle the issue. “When we reported it, the police asked if we had insurance. But it’s not about the insurance, it’s a criminal on your property,” he said. “I want to get rid of the car now.”

These break-ins are not isolated incidents. The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has reported 17 cases of this kind since Oct. 1 — an alarming increase compared to 24 home break-ins reported all of 2023.

According to Halton Police officials, criminals appear to be exploiting the natural privacy offered by trails and green spaces, using these areas to access homes undetected.

In their advisory, police state that these types of break-ins predominantly occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to earlier winter nightfall, providing cover for thieves when residents are likely distracted by evening routines.

In an email to Global News, Halton Police said criminals likely feel that “there is a less chance or worry of being seen by neighbors or residents.”

Green spaces and trail systems offer discreet routes for thieves, allowing them to approach targets with minimal visibility. Police say this method gives thieves easy access to rear entrances, which have been reported as a frequent way to enter homes during break-ins, as they are less visible than front doors.

According to the advisory, police are also warning residents to not leave ladders out, as some thieves have taken advantage of them to gain access to second-storey windows or balconies.

Once inside, burglars target high-value items such as cash, jewelry, and even vehicles.

'You can't have nice things anymore'

Another resident, Charlie Akbari, shared his concerns after his Porsche was stolen. “Residents in Oakville are specifically targeted. You can’t have nice things anymore,” he said.

Both Soomro and Akbari say they have an extensive range of security systems in their homes, but don’t think enough is being done to stop thieves.

The repeated invasions have left many families feeling vulnerable and now, with the added risk of being targeted for having a home on a trail or green space, natural privacy has become a gateway for criminals.

Over the last six months, Oakville has seen 46 robbery incidents, with 232 reported break-ins in the past year, a significant increase compared to last year.

In response to the surge, HRPS has advised residents to take preventative measures, including locking all doors, windows and gates, and installing automatic lighting in dark areas surrounding the home.

For residents like Soomro, however, these measures may not be enough to address the deeper issues. “It’s scary. No one is safe.”