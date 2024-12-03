Federal minister heading to Taylor Swift as guest of B.C. Crown Corporation

Send this page to someone via email

The federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada will be one of approximately 120 guests attending Taylor Swift this weekend on the taxpayers’ dime.

Harjit Sajjan, who will be attending the concert with his daughter on Saturday, was invited as a guest of PavCo.

4:40 BC Place prepares for a Swiftie invasion, what ticket holders need to know

PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation, owns and operates BC Place. Swift will be performing in front of three sold-out crowds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Minister Sajjan was invited to attend the Eras Tour by PavCo & BC Place. Only after receiving clearance from the Ethics Commissioner did Minister Sajjan accept,” press secretary Joanna Kanga said in a statement.

“The Minister is aware of Taylor Swift’s charitable work with food banks and as it is just as important to him to give back to his community. He has chosen to show his support by donating $1,500 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. “

PavCo estimates it can host approximately 40 guests per event in its BC Place suite. It would not provide the names of unelected officials invited to attend the show, but will require any guest to make a donation to a local food bank.

4:39 Swifties ready to take Vancouver

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim was invited to attend one of the concerts as a PavCo guest, but turned down the invitation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mayor Sim is absolutely thrilled that Vancouver will be the final stop on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour,” a statement from the mayor’s office reads.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“While tickets were offered to him in his capacity as the Mayor of Vancouver, he declined and personally purchased tickets for himself, his family, and friends. It’s a chance to join Vancouverites and visitors from around the world in celebrating this unforgettable event right here in our city.”

Newly-appointed provincial tourism minister, Spencer Chandra-Herbert will also not be attending the concert, nor will B.C. Premier David Eby.

In an interview with Global BC, Chandra-Herbert said BC Place has proven it is a world-class venue capable of hosting the biggest musical acts in the world. He added tickets provided by PavCo should be used exclusively for the good of growing the province or supporting charitable organizations.

4:21 The Eras Tour projected economic boom

“PavCo will make its’ own decision,” Chandra-Herbert said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But my message to them would be if the tickets are being used they should be someone who will generate good growth for our province, who is a key partner in terms of community benefit.”

PavCo does have a community benefit commitment, and more than 100 tickets and four suites have been donated under the BC Place Community Benefit Program. According to PavCo more than $1 million has been raised across our province due to the ticket donations.

For example, the highest a suite has been auctioned off for is $320,000 at the VGH/UBC Hospital Foundation gala. This past weekend the Crystal Ball for BC Children’s Hospital and the Victoria Hospital Foundation raised $260,000 for 14 seats in a suite for one of the shows.

These tickets would roughly average out to $18,000 to $23,000 each, while tickets are available on re-selling websites starting around $5,000 for seats with a limited view of the stage.

Carson Binda from the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation says politicians should not be accepting tickets to Taylor Swift and instead all of PavCo’s tickets should be donated to charity.

“If PavCo wants to hand these out to VIPs and stakeholders we need an explanation on how we are getting good value,” Binda said.

“It is outrageous that tickets that could go to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, that could go to the stadium’s operating expenses, are instead being handed out to politicians and political allies. That should not happen.”