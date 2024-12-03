‘Psychopath’ convicted of sexual assault, manslaughter released in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public about a dangerous offender “with a history of violence and sexual assault” who will be living in a Vancouver halfway house.

In a Tuesday media release, Vancouver police said they believe Tyler Gordon Strathdee “poses a significant risk of harm and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence.”

Strathdee, 36, is currently serving an 11-year sentence for multiple violent offences committed in Alberta, including robbery, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and manslaughter.

Court records show he has a criminal record with dozens of convictions dating back to 2007.

In 2019, an Alberta judge formally designated him a Dangerous Offender after he was convicted of a 2015 sexual assault and following reports from psychological experts which diagnosed him with psychopathy.

“The evidence of both experts here, which I accept, is that Mr. Strathdee has a high or very high risk of re-offending, violently and otherwise,” ruled Justice J.S. Little of the Alberta Court of Kings Bench.

“In part, that is due to his psychopathy, including his inability to feel empathy. In part, it is due to his poor, but not non-existent, prospects for treatment.”

In a Tuesday media release, Vancouver police said Strathdee was granted statutory release and will be allowed to serve out the remainder of his sentence — which expires in 2028 — in the community, with conditions.

The conditions of Strathdee’s release include:

Not to consume alcohol or drugs

Not to associate or communicate with anyone involved in criminal activity and/or substance misuse

Not to be in the presence of sex-trade workers

Report all sexual and non-sexual relationship and friendships with females to a parole supervisor

Vancouver police said their high-risk offender unit and the Correctional Service of Canada are monitoring Strathdee.

Anyone who sees him breach his release conditions is asked to contact police immediately.