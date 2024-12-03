Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Psychopath’ convicted of sexual assault, manslaughter released in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 8:26 pm
2 min read
Anyone who sees Tyler Strathdee breach his release conditions should call police immediately.
Anyone who sees Tyler Strathdee breach his release conditions should call police immediately. Vancouver police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are warning the public about a dangerous offender “with a history of violence and sexual assault” who will be living in a Vancouver halfway house.

In a Tuesday media release, Vancouver police said they believe Tyler Gordon Strathdee “poses a significant risk of harm and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence.”

Click to play video: 'A closer look at dangerous repeat offenders'
A closer look at dangerous repeat offenders

Strathdee, 36, is currently serving an 11-year sentence for multiple violent offences committed in Alberta, including robbery, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and manslaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

Court records show he has a criminal record with dozens of convictions dating back to 2007.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2019, an Alberta judge formally designated him a Dangerous Offender after he was convicted of a 2015 sexual assault and following reports from psychological experts which diagnosed him with psychopathy.

“The evidence of both experts here, which I accept, is that Mr. Strathdee has a high or very high risk of re-offending, violently and otherwise,” ruled Justice J.S. Little of the Alberta Court of Kings Bench.

“In part, that is due to his psychopathy, including his inability to feel empathy. In part, it is due to his poor, but not non-existent, prospects for treatment.”

Click to play video: 'Dangerous sex offender residing in Surrey'
Dangerous sex offender residing in Surrey
Trending Now

In a Tuesday media release, Vancouver police said Strathdee was granted statutory release and will be allowed to serve out the remainder of his sentence — which expires in 2028 — in the community, with conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The conditions of Strathdee’s release include:

  • Not to consume alcohol or drugs
  • Not to associate or communicate with anyone involved in criminal activity and/or substance misuse
  • Not to be in the presence of sex-trade workers
  • Report all sexual and non-sexual relationship and friendships with females to a parole supervisor

Vancouver police said their high-risk offender unit and the Correctional Service of Canada are monitoring Strathdee.

Anyone who sees him breach his release conditions is asked to contact police immediately.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices