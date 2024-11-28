Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warnings issued as N.B. gears up for first blast of wintry weather

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: November 28'
Global News Morning Forecast: November 28
Liem Vu gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick is expecting its first blast of wintry weather, as Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings covering nearly the entire province.

The forecast is calling for rain to begin Thursday afternoon, which will develop into snow that will continue falling from this evening until Friday morning.

In total, 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected from Caraquet in the north down to St. Stephen.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, higher terrain areas including Cumberland County and the Cobequid Pass between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is expecting slightly lower snowfall totals: five to 10 cm.

In Nova Scotia, a Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect in Cape Breton from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence. The island is also expecting snow — with five to 10 cm expected for Inverness County – Mabou and north, as well as Victoria County.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the country, several parts of Ontario are set to see “incredible snow totals” over the next few days due to a shift in temperatures over the Great Lakes.

By next Monday, snow totals could reach as high as 80 cm under the more persistent snow squalls.

Saskatoon was blanketed by 25 cm of snow over the weekend — shutting down schools and businesses earlier this week.

And an early season snowfall in British Columbia’s interior triggered avalanche concerns, especially in ski resorts.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices