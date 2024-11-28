Snowfall warnings issued as N.B. gears up for first blast of wintry weather

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is expecting its first blast of wintry weather, as Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings covering nearly the entire province.

The forecast is calling for rain to begin Thursday afternoon, which will develop into snow that will continue falling from this evening until Friday morning.

In total, 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected from Caraquet in the north down to St. Stephen.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.



Meanwhile, higher terrain areas including Cumberland County and the Cobequid Pass between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is expecting slightly lower snowfall totals: five to 10 cm.

In Nova Scotia, a Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect in Cape Breton from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence. The island is also expecting snow — with five to 10 cm expected for Inverness County – Mabou and north, as well as Victoria County.

Elsewhere in the country, several parts of Ontario are set to see “incredible snow totals” over the next few days due to a shift in temperatures over the Great Lakes.

By next Monday, snow totals could reach as high as 80 cm under the more persistent snow squalls.

Saskatoon was blanketed by 25 cm of snow over the weekend — shutting down schools and businesses earlier this week.

And an early season snowfall in British Columbia’s interior triggered avalanche concerns, especially in ski resorts.