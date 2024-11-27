Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

‘Incredible snow totals’: Squalls to hit parts of Ontario, up to 80 cm possible

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 2:00 pm
2 min read
Freezing rain, snow on the way for parts of Quebec, Ontario
Several parts of Ontario are set to see “incredible snow totals” over the next few days due to a shift in temperatures over the Great Lakes.

Water temperatures across the lakes has been at record mild levels given the calm fall so far, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

However, a looming change in temperature between the lake and the air will create “ideal conditions” for lake effect snow, he added.

“Areas downwind of all five Great Lakes will see some incredible snow totals this upcoming weekend and travel will be difficult at best,” Farnell said.

“The Lake Huron and Georgian Bay snow squalls will quickly intensify early Friday morning and continue right into early next week.”

Ontario snowfall Nov. 27 - Dec. 2 View image in full screen
A snowfall forecast is seen for southern Ontario between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. Anthony Farnell/Global News

Farnell added because water temperatures are still so mild, areas right near those will see a heavier, wet snow that will limit amounts at least initially. As the wind shifts slightly, the snow squalls will also shift, bringing the heaviest snow amounts to different communities depending on the day.

In the most intense squalls, snow rates could reach as high as 8 cm per hour with thunder and lightning, he said.

“By Monday, snow totals could reach as high as 80 cm under the more persistent snow squalls. Much of the GTA will miss out on the heaviest snow, but part of the north and west end will see amounts that could top 10 cm by Monday,” Farnell said.

“Snow flurries are likely in Toronto, but with little or no accumulation.”

Farnell added the weather will remain colder than average through Dec. 10, with more snow falling, especially for the areas that will be hit hardest this weekend.

December temperature in Canada View image in full screen
Temperatures will vary throughout the country in the first half of December. Anthony Farnell/Global News

Earlier this month, Farnell told Global News Canada is in for a La Nina winter due to warmer water in the Pacific Ocean that typically brings lower temperatures and higher precipitation.

How much precipitation you’ll see depends on where you live; much of B.C. and Alberta are expected to see above-normal precipitation, along with southwestern Saskatchewan, and central and southwestern Ontario.

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21.

