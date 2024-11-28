Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Raymond scores in OT as Red Wings beat Flames 2-1

By Dana Gauruder The Associated Press
Posted November 28, 2024 9:36 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Wednesday's game between the Flames and the Red Wings.
Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal at 3:35 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored a first-period power play goal and also assisted on Raymond’s game-winner for Detroit. Cam Talbot made 24 saves in the Red Wings’ third victory in four games.

Connor Zary’s power play goal with 2:48 remaining tied the score and Dan Vladar made 25 saves for Calgary, which has lost two straight following a four-game winning streak.

In the extra period, Raymond skated into the slot and snapped a shot past Vladar as the Red Wings beat the Flames for the fifth straight time.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary went 1 for 4 on the power play to move to 6 for 15 over the last four games. They only had two shots on goal during the first three power plays, before managing three during the fourth one — capped by Zary’s goal.

Red Wings: The defence has been much tighter since allowing 15 goals during three losses on a West Coast trip. The Red Wings have only allowed six goals over the last four games.

Key moment

The game appeared headed to a shootout until Calgary was penalized with 1:54 left in overtime for having too many men on the ice. Raymond then took advantage with a goal in his fourth straight game.

Key stat

DeBrincat now has 10 goals and 17 points in 17 career games against the Flames.

Up Next

Flames visit Columbus on Friday, and Red Wings host New Jersey.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

