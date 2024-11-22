Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 1 crash eastbound in Chilliwack snarls traffic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
Highway 1 at Vedder Canal looking eastbound. View image in full screen
Highway 1 at Vedder Canal looking eastbound. Drive BC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash eastbound on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., has snarled traffic in that area on Friday morning.

The crash happened at Yale Road, Exit 109, and has closed the left lane of the highway in both directions, according to Drive BC.

An eastbound detour is available via No. 3 Road, Exit 104, but drivers report massive delays both ways.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Photos on social media show a vehicle may have caught fire in the incident.

Crews are at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Semi crash closes both lanes of Highway 1 in Chilliwack'
Semi crash closes both lanes of Highway 1 in Chilliwack
Trending Now

A few weeks ago, a semi-truck crash closed Highway 1 east of Chilliwack for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was closed in both directions between Annis Road and Exit 135 for 6.1 kilometres.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices