Highway 1 crash eastbound in Chilliwack snarls traffic

A crash eastbound on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., has snarled traffic in that area on Friday morning.
The crash happened at Yale Road, Exit 109, and has closed the left lane of the highway in both directions, according to Drive BC.
An eastbound detour is available via No. 3 Road, Exit 104, but drivers report massive delays both ways.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time.
Photos on social media show a vehicle may have caught fire in the incident.
Crews are at the scene.
A few weeks ago, a semi-truck crash closed Highway 1 east of Chilliwack for hours.
The highway was closed in both directions between Annis Road and Exit 135 for 6.1 kilometres.
