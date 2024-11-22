Highway 1 crash eastbound in Chilliwack snarls traffic

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A crash eastbound on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., has snarled traffic in that area on Friday morning.

The crash happened at Yale Road, Exit 109, and has closed the left lane of the highway in both directions, according to Drive BC.

An eastbound detour is available via No. 3 Road, Exit 104, but drivers report massive delays both ways.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Photos on social media show a vehicle may have caught fire in the incident.

Crews are at the scene.

0:36 Semi crash closes both lanes of Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A few weeks ago, a semi-truck crash closed Highway 1 east of Chilliwack for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was closed in both directions between Annis Road and Exit 135 for 6.1 kilometres.