Crime

Crypto influencer’s death: Quebec police seek man in high-profile case

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years'
Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years
RELATED - Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years – Dec 4, 2023
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they allege was involved in the high-profile killing case of a cryptocurrency influencer.

The Sûreté du Québec issued a notice Friday in search of 36-year-old Guillaume Nobert of Saint-Lazare, Que. Investigators say Nobert is wanted in connection with the death of Kevin Mirshahi and the forcible confinement of three other people.

It is the latest development in the months-long investigation, which has led to the arrests and charges of three other people to date.

Mirshahi, 25, disappeared after he and three other people in their 20s were kidnapped from the parking garage of his Old Montreal condo building on June 21. Three of the abductees — two women and a man — were found alive the following day in western Montreal, but Mirshahi remained missing.

Story continues below advertisement

By August, investigators had concluded Mirshahi had been killed. Police arrested Joanie Lepage, 32, of Les Cèdres, 45 kilometres southwest of Montreal. Lepage was charged with first-degree murder, forcible confinement and accessory after the fact to murder on Aug. 22.

Montreal police discovered a body in a nature park on Oct. 30, 2024. Authorities later confirmed the remains were those of Kevin Mirshahi. View image in full screen
Montreal police discovered a body in a nature park on Oct. 30, 2024. Authorities later confirmed the remains were those of Kevin Mirshahi. Global News
In October, Mirshahi’s body was discovered at Montreal’s Parc de l’Île-de-la-Visitation. His remains were only formally identified last week.

Earlier this week, police arrested Darius Perry, 27, and Nackael Hickey, 26. They are both facing charges of accessory after the fact to the murder of Mirshahi and forcible confinement of three other people.

Police say Nobert has black hair and eyes. He stands five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 245 pounds.

Anyone who sees Nobert is asked to call 911. Investigators say anyone who has any information about the suspect can contact police confidentially at 1-800-659-4264.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from The Canadian Press

