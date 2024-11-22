Crypto influencer’s death: Quebec police seek man in high-profile case

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they allege was involved in the high-profile killing case of a cryptocurrency influencer.

The Sûreté du Québec issued a notice Friday in search of 36-year-old Guillaume Nobert of Saint-Lazare, Que. Investigators say Nobert is wanted in connection with the death of Kevin Mirshahi and the forcible confinement of three other people.

It is the latest development in the months-long investigation, which has led to the arrests and charges of three other people to date.

Mirshahi, 25, disappeared after he and three other people in their 20s were kidnapped from the parking garage of his Old Montreal condo building on June 21. Three of the abductees — two women and a man — were found alive the following day in western Montreal, but Mirshahi remained missing.

By August, investigators had concluded Mirshahi had been killed. Police arrested Joanie Lepage, 32, of Les Cèdres, 45 kilometres southwest of Montreal. Lepage was charged with first-degree murder, forcible confinement and accessory after the fact to murder on Aug. 22.

View image in full screen Montreal police discovered a body in a nature park on Oct. 30, 2024. Authorities later confirmed the remains were those of Kevin Mirshahi. Global News

In October, Mirshahi’s body was discovered at Montreal’s Parc de l’Île-de-la-Visitation. His remains were only formally identified last week.

Earlier this week, police arrested Darius Perry, 27, and Nackael Hickey, 26. They are both facing charges of accessory after the fact to the murder of Mirshahi and forcible confinement of three other people.

Police say Nobert has black hair and eyes. He stands five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 245 pounds.

Anyone who sees Nobert is asked to call 911. Investigators say anyone who has any information about the suspect can contact police confidentially at 1-800-659-4264.

— with files from The Canadian Press