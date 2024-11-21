Hells Angels members face charges over robbery of rival bikers: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A robbery prompted by a biker rivalry has led to the arrest of several Hells Angels as well as the seizure of more than a dozen guns, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

They say officers from the biker enforcement unit were called in after a robbery in Cambridge on Sept. 21.

“The initial occurrence in September 2024 was a robbery as a result of rivalry between outlaw motorcycle gangs,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

They did not specify who the other gang was but on Oct. 17, OPP officers teamed up with Waterloo regional police officers to conduct raids in Cambridge and Kitchener.

A week later, more searches were conducted in Seaforth and Whitby as well.

In all, police say they charged four Hells Angels as well as a member of the Red Devils MC, a club with connections to the Angels.

During the raids, police say they seized 17 guns, a “get back whip,” ammunition, nine magazines, three Hells Angels MC vests as well as unspecified pills and stolen property.

So far, four of the five men have been charged and released, while the fifth remains outstanding.

The men, who range in age from 29 to 39, are from Kitchener, Cambridge, Northumberland County and Whitby. They are facing a number of charges, including robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.