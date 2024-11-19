Star Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes indefinite leave for ‘personal reasons’

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Vancouver Canucks’ top forwards won’t be dressing with the club for the foreseeable future.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced Tuesday that J.T. Miller would take “indefinite leave for personal reasons.”

“Right now our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him,” Allvin said in a statement.

“Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time.”

Canucks Forward J.T. Miller to take indefinite leave for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/RzjZT3bKCK — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2024

The announcement follows a slow start to the campaign from the star centre, which has fuelled speculation about a possible injury.

Miller racked up a career-best 103 points with the Canucks in the 2023-24 season, and has notched 16 points through 17 games so far this year.

Coach Rick Tocchet appeared to bench Miller for much of the third period on Sunday during the Canucks’ 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.

The move further weakens the Canucks’ already depleted roster. Star forward Brock Boeser remains sidelined with a suspected concussion suffered from a hit to the head against the L.A. Kings, while all-star goaltender Thatcher Demko has yet to play a game as he works through a knee injury.