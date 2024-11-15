New documentary dives into neuroscience research at the University of Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A film featuring two pioneers of neuroscience at the University of Lethbridge is exploring the history of their research and how it has helped shape the world.

Ian Whishaw and Bryan Kolb were with the U of L from its foundation, having experienced its growth over the decades.

“It’s amazing. I think very few people in their lifetime have the opportunities that we’ve had here. To start off in something that, you know, was kind of a dream, a pipe dream in a way, and to see it turn into a real university,” said Whishaw.

A new film, Brainstorm, features Whishaw and Kolb’s achievements, while also exploring the history of the university.

“I hope they won’t be disappointed listening to all the science they’re going to be told, but I think it’s an interesting story.”

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to neuroscience, these two literally wrote the book on it.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They wrote the first textbook on the function of the human brain in the entire world and it is translated into multiple languages — it is in eight editions, it’s used all over the world,” said Jenna Bailey, adjunct assistant professor in the history department of the University of Lethbridge and director for Bailey and Soda Films.

She says the film will show the true achievements of these two doctors.

“I made this film to showcase the groundbreaking work of two bold neuroscientists whose discoveries have transformed our understanding of the brain and advanced treatments for brain disorders and diseases,” said Bailey.

“Their innovative research, fearless exploration of the unknown, and dedication to mentoring generations of scientists are captivating stories that highlight the power of science in making a real impact.”

According to Whishaw, former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed said the university might be shut down just a few years after it opened due to poor attendance rates.

“The government said they were going to shut the university down and I think that affected everybody in the same way, as well as the community. Thankfully, they didn’t shut it down, they got through a bad spot and now it’s a pretty major university in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

If it would have seen its doors closed in the 1970s, students like Maryam Kia would have never been able to grow their careers in southern Alberta.

“It is an honour, it’s a privilege to have the chance, to have the opportunity to be close to (Whishaw) and learn from him, because he’s a pioneer in neuroscience,” said Kia.

The film is being released at a time when people are more curious than ever about brain health.

“There’s an appetite for information about brain health right now and so, again, not surprised when see an opportunity like this, they jump at it,” said Bailey.

The show is sold out at the Yates Memorial Theatre, so the Sterndale Bennet Theatre will also be screening the film Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Following the screening, a short discussion with Kolb and Whishaw will follow, moderated by Kia.