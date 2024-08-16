Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

New parasite named after retired University of Lethbridge professor

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 8:02 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New parasite named after retired University of Lethbridge professor'
New parasite named after retired University of Lethbridge professor
WATCH: While out searching for snails, a University of Lethbridge undergraduate student discovered a new aquatic parasite. In naming the species, a retired U of L professor has been 'immortalized.'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While out searching for snails, a University of Lethbridge undergraduate student stumbled across a scientific breakthrough that has now been given the name of a retired professor.

Molly Tilley says she was on the hunt for parasites commonly found in snails when she made a fantastic discovery.

“(I) kind of just stumbled upon this fish that had some bulging eyes and scooped it up in a Tim Horton’s cup and brought it inside,” said Tilley.

The parasite was discovered in a small pond beside the Alberta Water and Environmental Science Building on the U of L campus.

“(It was) kind of serendipitous, I guess, that it just stumbled into our lap, but it has been found at many sites in southern Alberta now. So, it goes to show that it’s pretty prolific in spreading.”

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the discovery… Tilley was an undergraduate student and took her new find to her professor, Cam Goater. Tilley now works in Goater’s lab at the U of L.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Molly came to the lab and said, ‘I want to study this new parasite’ and that’s where we end up today in this species description,” Goater said of the discovery.

Goater says the work with the parasite began with simply trying to understand what the parasite even was.

“We needed to diagnose the parasite and that was the first step. So, the parasite causes the fish’s eyes to bulge and they produce these big lesions and so we would look inside the lesions for diagnostic characteristics of particular parasites,” said Goater.

More on Science and Tech

Once the work was completed, a name was needed.

Both Tilley and Goater decided there was no better namesake than Joe Rasmussen, a retired U of L professor.

“He’s been a huge, huge name in Canadian aquatic science for years and years,” said Tilley. “So, I think he’s more than deserving.”

Rasmussen, who has been retired for five years, says this will make him “immortal.”

“A great many well-known people from the past we now remember today because their names are associated with species,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He says it is an honour to have been selected and his name will forever be intertwined with the Myxobolus rasmusseni.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices