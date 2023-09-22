Menu

Canada

Invasive fish parasite that causes whirling disease detected in B.C. lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2023 4:04 pm
A sign for the Yoho National Park of Canada Visitor Centre in Field, B.C. View image in full screen
A sign for the Yoho National Park of Canada Visitor Centre in Field, B.C. Don Denton / The Canadian Press
Parks Canada says it is responding to a suspected case of whirling disease in Yoho National Park, in British Columbia’s southeast Rocky Mountains.

A statement from Parks Canada says it’s the first time the microscopic parasite that causes the disease has been detected in the province.

It says young fish, such as rainbow and brook trout, are especially susceptible to whirling disease, with a mortality rate of about 90 per cent.

Alberta’s Johnson Lake drained in effort to eliminate parasite

The statement says once established, it’s nearly impossible to eradicate the parasite, which is a known aquatic invasive species.

In order to prevent further spread to other waterbodies, Emerald Lake, Emerald River, Peaceful Pond and One Duck Lake, along with their shorelines and tributaries, are closed.

The statement says all watercraft, water-related gear and angling are prohibited with fines for violations reaching up to $25,000.

According to the federal government, whirling disease is not a risk to human health.

More information about whirling disease is available here and here.

