Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Prepare to do your tick checks: N.S. expected to be hot spot for the parasite this season

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipegger recounts battle with Lyme disease as tick season nears'
Winnipegger recounts battle with Lyme disease as tick season nears
WATCH: As we enter spring and the weather slowly warms up -- ticks will start to make their return. For one Winnipeg woman -- this is just a reminder of the years she spent battling Lyme disease. – Apr 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With temperatures on the rise, enjoying the outdoors will become a more frequent activity, and so should checking for ticks.

Nova Scotia is expected to be a hot spot for the pesky parasite this season. Researchers say there may well be more ticks than usual this spring as the cold snap over the winter was not enough to put a damper on their numbers.

“We’re expecting the same population of ticks if not even higher since we got quite a mild winter,” says Dr. Nicoletta Faraone, an assistant professor in the chemistry department at Acadia University.

Read more: Study finds more tickborne illnesses across Canada through more rigorous testing

Mount Allison University biology professor Dr. Vett Lloyd agrees it the winter brought about some unusual circumstances relating to the pests.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were out and about very late into the season,” Lloyd says. “We had tick recoveries well into January, which is unprecedented. ”

They warn a higher population means the diseases ticks carry are also on the rise, including Lyme Disease, which is spread through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.

Most of Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick are considered at high risk for Lyme Disease.

Blacklegged tick. View image in full screen
Blacklegged tick. Courtesy: Dr. Vett Lloyd

The blood-thirsty critters prefer to hide in tall grass, low shrubs, and along the edge of wooded areas.

Basically, they like to be in areas of nature where they know they’ll cross paths with potential hosts like humans and pets. They’re drawn to chemical cues such as body odours, CO2 emissions and animal urine.

Story continues below advertisement

“The blacklegged tick is called a passive hunter because it just hangs on grass blades waiting for us to pass by and just grab us if we happen to brush our legs on that section of grass,” says Faraone.

Click to play video: 'Winnipegger recounts battle with Lyme disease as tick season nears'
Winnipegger recounts battle with Lyme disease as tick season nears

But she and Lloyd say that doesn’t mean people need to be afraid of ticks.

Trending Now

There are tips and tricks you can follow to stay safe.

“It’s very manageable: by wearing repellant products, wearing proper clothing, and doing our tick checks,” explains Faraone.

Tick checks include stripping off layers of clothing when you get inside and checking your skin for the parasite.

“You’re looking at your body closely for things that look like a freckle,” says Lloyd. “But a freckle that wasn’t there the day before and a freckle that has legs.”

Story continues below advertisement

People can also put their clothes on high heat in the dryer to help kill off any ticks that may have hitched a ride.

Read more: A rare, tick-borne disease is spreading in Canada. What to know

Anyone who does spot a blacklegged tick on their body after an outdoor adventure should head to their local pharmacy or doctor for advice.

Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick governments say they’re gearing up to launch their updated tick-prevention campaigns for the season.

“We live in an incredible part of the world — enjoy it,” says Lloyd. “And at the end of the day, do your tick check.”

Last year, there were more than 2,100 reported cases of Lyme disease across Canada.

Click to play video: 'Push to make Lyme Disease support a priority in N.S.'
Push to make Lyme Disease support a priority in N.S.
Lyme DiseaseTicksTick Seasonblacklegged ticksLyme disease tickstick season canadaticks on dogsTICK SEASON ATLANTIC CANADATICK SEASON NEW BRUNSWICKTICK SEASON NOVA SCOTIA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers