Community shows overwhelming support after fire damages beloved pub in Saint Andrews

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved pub in the tight-knit community of Saint Andrews, N.B. suffered extensive fire damage on Saturday afternoon.

Saint Andrews fire Chief Kevin Theriault confirmed that the blaze started in a storage area shortly after 4 p.m. and extended into the attic before it was quickly contained.

No injuries were reported, and while the cause is still under investigation, officials say there is no indication of criminal activity.

The pub, known as The Red Herring, has long been a community staple.

Owner Kevin Simmonds, a well-known figure for his consistent support of community causes, has received an outpour of encouragement and support on social media following the incident.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He expressed his gratitude for the firefighters’ swift action, writing on Facebook, “All is well, and everyone was safe. Thanks goes out to all of the firemen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Clean-up efforts began Sunday, as Simmonds and his team started assessing damages and repairs needed to restore the pub.

Among those who voiced their support was Mayor Brad Henderson, who praised Simmonds for his contributions to the community.

“Kevin Simmonds is one of the first to raise his hand to offer help to someone or a cause in our community, every time,” he said.

He added that, “although our incredible firefighters were able to save the building, it will still be a significant setback for The Red Herring.”

The pub’s Facebook account also expressed gratitude for the firefighter’s quick response, writing they are “all appreciated.”

With the support of the community behind him, Simmonds is hopeful for the pub’s recovery, as locals eagerly await the day they can gather once again at The Red Herring.

“I look forward to being one of the first to have a pint and meal back in the establishment,” said Henderson.