City of Vancouver fences off collapsing garage of $4M home

A multi-million dollar home in Kitsilano has the attention of the City of Vancouver and the neighbourhood because part of it is falling apart.

The home, in the 1300-block of Arbutus Street, was last assessed at nearly $4 million.

However, the garage behind the home has almost broken in half and is in danger of collapsing.

The city put up blue fencing to keep people away from the structure and said more information is needed to determine the next steps.

“Saturday night, out of an abundance of caution, the lane was fully closed,” the city said in a statement on Monday.

“Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services attended and early Sunday morning, the chief building official determined the lane could reopen with a partial closure in place at the property line to maintain public safety.”

B.C. Assessment lists the house as having one owner and lists the house as the owner’s address.