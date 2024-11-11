Changes to Abbotsford Remembrance Day ceremony due to homeless camp disappoint some

Send this page to someone via email

It was a different Remembrance Day in Abbotsford, B.C., and some attendees said it was disappointing that other arrangements had to be made.

Last week, the local legion said a homeless encampment on the grounds of Abbotsford City Hall would force it to make changes to the city’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

The city livestreamed the services online at a special viewing area at the city’s Rotary Stadium, but those who watched the livestream were disappointed that the parade was not part of the stream.

Veteran Don Carlson said it was a very moving ceremony but it was hurtful it could not be like it was in years past.

“I feel like we are being held to ransom by some of this and it takes away the solemn feeling of this parade,” he said.

Gwen Settle, a veteran of the Cold War Navy, told Global News she was disappointed the public was not able to be at the cenotaph and see the parade but life has to go on.

“It’s like everything else in life, you have to make the best of what’s presented,” she said.

“The main reason behind all of this is to honour and serve those who served, especially those who have passed on, and that needs to be done from anywhere.”

In September, the City of Abbotsford issued a trespass notice against those living in the encampment.

The Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society challenged the notice in court and the B.C. Supreme Court sided with the city’s plan to clear the encampment, however, the court ruled the city must follow a phased approach for the removal.

This meant the removal would not be completed by Remembrance Day, causing the legion to adjust its plans.